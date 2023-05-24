Anonymous tips identify Lake City hammer-wielding suspect

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The man who was recorded smashing the windows of the Columbia County Tax Collector’s office with a hammer was identified as Alexis Guzman Gomez.

On May 12, Gomez was reported shattering the driver’s side window of an employee’s car and then throwing the same hammer into the window of the Tax Collector’s office.

Images of the man were posted on social media, and anonymous tips helped identify him as Alexis Guzman Gomez.

A warrant was signed for Gomez’s arrest. He is currently incarcerated in the Suwannee County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

