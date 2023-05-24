Branford softball team loses weather-delayed 1A state title game to Liberty County, 7-4

The Bucs (25-5) fall in the title game two seasons after making the state semifinals
Legends Way Ball Fields, Wednesday
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLERMONT, Fla. (WCJB) -Aiming for their first state championship in program history, the Branford Buccaneer softball team came up one victory short. Branford fell in Wednesday’s resumed Class 1A state title game against Liberty County, 7-4, a game that was suspended on Tuesday evening due to rain and lightning in Clermont.

After play was halted Tueday night, the teams got back on the field at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the score tied, 4-4 in the top of the fifth inning. The only runs after the resumption came on a three-run homer by the Bulldogs’ Chesnee Hires in the fifth.

The Buccaneers put two runners in scoring position in the fifth, and had a runner advance to second in the seventh, but were unable to score both times. Branford (25-5) fell in the title game two seasons after making the state semifinals.

Prior to the delay on Tuesday, Branford led 4-2 through four innings. Eighth grader Ashlee Combee produced a third inning two-run double. Makayla Williams, the Buccaneers’ only senior, also delivered an RBI.

Liberty County (21-8) claimed its second state title, having previously won in 2013.

