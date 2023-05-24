Columbia County commissioners ready to fight PACE loans

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are ready to fight a lending program for private homeowners.

The commission allows so called PACE loans for improvements to commercial buildings.

PACE loans are not allowed for homeowners, but commissioners say the Florida PACE funding agency is still making these loans.

The Columbia County Tax Collector and property appraiser offices will not collect assessments on those loans.

County leaders may consider legal action if the practice does not stop.

