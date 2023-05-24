Containment of wildfire in Ocala National Forest increases

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The wildfire in the Ocala National Forest and Juniper Prairie Wilderness Area is now contained at 79%.

The fire, that started on April 27 due to lightning, has since spread over 4,900 acres.

Officials at the Ocala National Forest say the recent rain and moisture have made the fire behavior and the potential for new fire starts minimal.

The Florida Department of Transportation opened State Road 19 yesterday, but fire crews are continuing to patrol hot spots, such as areas near Silver Glen.

