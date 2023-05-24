Containment of wildfire in Ocala National Forest increases

Fire damage in Ocala National Forest
Fire damage in Ocala National Forest(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The wildfire in the Ocala National Forest and Juniper Prairie Wilderness Area is now contained at 79%.

The fire, that started on April 27 due to lightning, has since spread over 4,900 acres.

Officials at the Ocala National Forest say the recent rain and moisture have made the fire behavior and the potential for new fire starts minimal.

RELATED: Marion County residents learn about wildfire at community meeting

The Florida Department of Transportation opened State Road 19 yesterday, but fire crews are continuing to patrol hot spots, such as areas near Silver Glen.

