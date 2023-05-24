Deputy drowns after lawnmower tips into creek, sheriff’s office says

Oconee County Sheriff's Lt. Scott Underwood died after his lawnmower overturned into a creek,...
Oconee County Sheriff's Lt. Scott Underwood died after his lawnmower overturned into a creek, the sheriff’s office said. A husband and father of two teenage sons, he served the community for 21 years.(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Eden Turner and Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia community is mourning a sheriff’s deputy who died unexpectedly after his lawnmower overturned into a creek, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced the unexpected death of their deputy sheriff, Lt. Scott Underwood, in multiple Facebook posts. Underwood died last Friday afternoon after his lawnmower overturned into a creek, the sheriff’s office said.

A native of Oconee County, Underwood served the community for 21 years, WANF reports.

“He had genuine passion for his work in law enforcement and was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him,” one post read in part.

Underwood is survived by his wife and two teenage sons.

“Please keep his family and his sheriff’s office family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as we grieve our tremendous loss and say goodbye to our friend and brother,” the post read in part.

The comments on the posts show Underwood’s huge impact on his community and the people he helped in his lifetime.

The funeral for Underwood will be held Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. A law enforcement procession will accompany him from the church to the graveside, where he will be buried privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for love offerings sent to their memorial fund, the Scott M. Underwood Benefit Account at Oconee State Bank. All funds will go directly to the Underwood family.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business

Latest News

Since the Peace Corps founding in 1961, nearly 1,500 volunteers are UF alumni.
UF ranks in the top 25 for producing volunteers for the Peace Corps in the last 20 years
On Tuesday, Governor DeSantis and the state cabinet approved the investment project of over...
State acquires nearly 500 acres of a Marion County ecosystem as part of a land conservation project
County leaders may consider legal action if the practice does not stop.
Columbia County commissioners ready to fight PACE loans
Deputies say that during an argument with the victim, Barnes shot a BB gun in the air and then...
Ocala man arrested after threatening someone with fireworks and a BB gun