Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program

Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week. (Source: Hillsborough County Public Schools / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) – Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week.

The superstar was in town for a sold-out show at Raymond James Stadium over the weekend.

Last Friday, Sheeran visited marching band students from Middleton High School and Blake High School who were practicing together.

A video shared on Facebook by the Hillsborough County School District showed the singer surprising the students during their practice.

He walked into the classroom while the band was performing Sheeran’s latest hit “Eyes Closed.”

But many of the students were too focused on their sheet music to realize Sheeran was in the room until the song was over.

When the song ended, the students cheered in excitement and then listened to Sheeran perform his hit song “Perfect.”

At least two students were seen crying as he played for them.

A small group of students then performed Sheeran’s song “Photograph.”

Sheeran signed autographs for the students, donated guitars to the school music program, and gave all the students free tickets to the weekend concert.

“I’m playing a sold-out stadium, but I’ve got tickets for all you guys to come,” Sheeran told the class.

Sheeran also stuck around to take photos with each student.

