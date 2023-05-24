Florida education board condemns proposed federal rule allowing trans participation on athletic teams

The State Board of Education condemned a proposed rule allowing transgender athletes to participate on teams consistent with their gender identity.
By News Service of Florida/Tom Urban
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The State Board of Education on Wednesday adopted a statement condemning a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Education that is geared toward allowing transgender athletes to participate on teams consistent with their gender identity.

The proposed rule would apply to schools that receive federal education money. It deals with a more than 50-year-old federal law known as Title Nine, which bars sex-based discrimination in educational institutions.

In a letter submitted last week to the federal agency, state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz and state university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues pushed back against the proposal. They pointed to a 2021 Florida law that included a ban on transgender females participating on girls’ and women’s high-school and college sports teams.

Diaz says the federal proposal is contrary to Florida law and a growing number of laws in other states across the nation. “To try to eliminate the opportunities that have been created for girls is completely absurd, and I believe it is immoral”, said Commissioner Diaz.

Education officials from Arkansas, North Carolina and Wyoming also signed the Florida officials’ letter.

