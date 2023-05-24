Gainesville man brings AK-47, handgun to Virginia preschool

Trespasser brings weapons on the campus of a preschool
Trespasser brings weapons on the campus of a preschool(Fairfax County Police)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCLEAN, Vir. (CNN/WCJB)— A man with an AK-47 in his vehicle who told police he was headed for the CIA has been charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property, Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.

Gainesville resident Eric Sandow, 32, was arrested Tuesday at Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean after police said he trespassed on school grounds.

After searching his vehicle, authorities recovered an AK-47 assault rifle and another weapon, according to a statement from police.

Sandow told authorities he was en route to the CIA, police said. The preschool is less than 2 miles from CIA headquarters.

