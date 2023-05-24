Gainesville Police arrest man accused of abusing 8-year-old girl

A man accused of sexually abusing a child was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man accused of sexually abusing a child was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail.

According to court records, Javier Barrios-Martinez, 25, faces a range of charges including lewd and lascivious molestation and showing obscene material to a minor.

Gainesville Police Department officers say he admitted to inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl many times in January. The victim also confirmed the abuse.

