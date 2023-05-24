I-75 Southbound reopen after semi crash closes lanes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - I-75 southbound is reopened after a box truck and semi crashed Wednesday morning in Marion County.

The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. near the highway 326 exit, causing most of the southbound lanes to be blocked for more than four hours.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say emergency crews had to clean up debris and a diesel spill before the road could reopen.

Troopers are investigating the cause. No one was hurt.

