Man wearing cat costume stabs his roommate in the neck

Alachua County Jail booking photo of Omar Gutierrez, 32
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is charged with attempted murder after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say he stabbed his roommate in the neck while dressed as a feline.

According to the arrest report, the victim was in his room on Tuesday, when Omar Gutierrez, 32, walked up behind him wearing a cat costume. Gutierrez then plunged a knife into the back of his roommate’s neck.

The victim asked Gutierrez why he stabbed him. Gutierrez said, “It was instinctual.”

The roommate called 911 and when emergency crews arrived he was “pouring blood” from his neck. He was rushed to the hospital.

When detectives spoke with the victim in the hospital, he explained that Gutierrez said a week earlier he was “not above killing” the victim. Gutierrez claimed the roommate hurt his cat, which he denies.

Deputies arrested Gutierrez on the charge of first-degree attempted murder.

