Marion County commissioner submits resignation letter
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With no warning, a Marion County commissioner submitted his letter of resignation on Tuesday.
In the letter, Jeff Gold says he feels the board has a clear and collective vision for the future after attending the May 17 visioning workshop.
He says he can better serve the community in other capacities.
Gold was in his second term representing Marion County Commission District Three, which includes the Belleview area.
BCC Resignation Signed (1) by ryan turbeville on Scribd
