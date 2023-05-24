Marion County reaches $21M agreement to keep its fire department

The agreement now needs approval from county commissioners.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A $21M agreement is helping keep the Marion County Fire Department staffed.

After months of negotiations, Marion County officials agreed to a three-year, $21M contract with the fire union.

According to official’s press release, the contract addresses recruitment and retention issues within the fire department implementing incentive programs to keep staff on.

The agreement now needs approval from county commissioners.

