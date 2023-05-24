New bill protects defense attorneys from criminal defendants reaches the governor’s desk

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill aimed at protecting defense attorneys from criminal defendants is now sitting on the governor’s desk.

“Violent Offenses Committed against Criminal Defense Attorneys”, or SB 384 passed among the Florida legislature last month.

The bill comes after defense attorney Eric Atria was punched in the face by his client while in the Alachua County Courtroom last year leaving Atria with a fractured skull.

