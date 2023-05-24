Ocala man arrested after threatening someone with fireworks and a BB gun

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was arrested after deputies say he threatened someone with fireworks and a BB gun.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Albert Barnes, 52, on Monday.

Deputies say that during an argument with the victim, Barnes shot a BB gun in the air and then lit a firework that exploded.

In his statement to deputies, Barnes told the victim “to walk away before he beat them to death.”

Barnes has been charged with aggravated assault.

