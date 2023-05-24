Ocala man arrested after threatening someone with fireworks and a BB gun

In his statement to deputies, Barnes told the victim “to walk away before he beat them to death.”
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was arrested after deputies say he threatened someone with fireworks and a BB gun.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Albert Barnes, 52, on Monday.

Deputies say that during an argument with the victim, Barnes shot a BB gun in the air and then lit a firework that exploded.

TRENDING: Gainesville church founder facing child abuse charges with more possibly on the way

In his statement to deputies, Barnes told the victim “to walk away before he beat them to death.”

Barnes has been charged with aggravated assault.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business

Latest News

Since the Peace Corps founding in 1961, nearly 1,500 volunteers are UF alumni.
UF ranks in the top 25 for producing volunteers for the Peace Corps in the last 20 years
On Tuesday, Governor DeSantis and the state cabinet approved the investment project of over...
State acquires nearly 500 acres of a Marion County ecosystem as part of a land conservation project
County leaders may consider legal action if the practice does not stop.
Columbia County commissioners ready to fight PACE loans
UF ranks in the top 25 for producing volunteers for the Peace Corps in the last 20 years