Paige’s Kitchen: Four Bean Salad

If you have outdoor plans for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, you need recipes that can take the Florida heat.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are some recipes that are family favorites that have evolved over the years. My mother made this salad for our church potluck dinners when I was growing up. I have changed it just a little, but I think she would have approved of the new additions.

You can also add chopped pimentos or tomatoes. If there is someone in your family who can’t have sugar my mother used to substitute a liquid artificial sweetener in this dressing ,and it will work just fine. Just remember to taste and adjust. I have included the brands that I prefer to use but you can substitute

Remember to use the beans and herbs that your family loves and you will have an automatic winner. Enjoy!

Ingredients

· 15 ounces Goya canned kidney beans drained and rinsed

· 15 ounces Goya canned black beans rinsed and drained

· 15 ounces Goya canned cannellini beans rinsed and drained

· 9 ounces canned Greek Chickpeas Trader Joes do not rinse ( can substitute other chickpeas)

· 2 green, red, or yellow bell peppers diced small about 2 cups

· ½ cup very finely diced red onion (presoak onion in red wine vinegar for about an hour to help get rid of the strong taste)

· 2 celery ribs very thinly sliced and chopped, about ½ cup

· 2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley finely chopped

Dressing Ingredients

o ½ cup apple cider vinegar

o ⅓ cup olive oil

o ⅓ cup white sugar

o 1 teaspoon kosher salt adjust to taste

o ½ teaspoon ground black pepper adjust to taste

o

o 2 packets of Good Seasonings Zesty Italian dressing mix.

o

Instructions

1. Combine the beans, bell pepper, onion, celery, and parsley in a large bowl.

2. Stir together the vinegar, oil, sugar, salt, and pepper and Good Seasonings packets. Pour the dressing over the ingredients in the bowl and stir to coat everything well.

3. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours before serving. This will keep for 3-4 days.

