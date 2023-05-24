UF ranks in the top 25 for producing volunteers for the Peace Corps in the last 20 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is among other colleges as a part of the nation’s top 25 list when it comes to volunteers for the Peace Corps.

UF is ranked the 19th among the top 25 schools across the country for producing volunteers for the Peace Corps in the last 20 years.

Since the Peace Corps founding in 1961, nearly 1,500 volunteers are UF alumni.

TRENDING: Marion County deputies search for 3 missing children

13 grads are currently serving in the organization.

In 2020, the state of Florida ranked 5th overall with the highest number of Peace Corps volunteers.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.