Woman accused of shooting man outside Gainesville apartment complex

Mugshot of K’Twona Frazier-Barr
Mugshot of K’Twona Frazier-Barr(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was charged with attempted murder on Tuesday after Gainesville police say she shot her boyfriend in her car.

According to the arrest report, K’Twona Frazier-Barr, 30, met her boyfriend in the parking lot of the Polos Apartments, where the two were inside the vehicle for several minutes before three gunshots were fired inside.

Frazier-Barr drove out of the parking lot and took the victim to the hospital, calling 911 on the way.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen, was rushed into surgery, and remains in critical condition.

Frazier’s hands tested presumptive positive for gunshot residue (GSR), but she claims she did not fire a gun. She has told multiple different versions of the event.

