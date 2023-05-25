Alachua County Commision seeking SPACE funding proposals
Non-profits can create projects to help low-income families
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners are taking proposals from nonprofit agencies for a funding program.
The special projects and community enhancements (SPACE) fund offers up to $50,000 per project.
The county is requesting proposals for programs that help low-income families. That includes affordable housing, child care, education, health care and financial education.
To be eligible, a nonprofit must have a physical address in Alachua County.
