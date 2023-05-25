The Chief Greg Graham Legacy Foundation announced which non-profit groups received grants

Two non-profit groups have been chosen to receive grants from the Chief Greg Graham Legacy Foundation.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Recipients have been announced to receive grants from the Chief Greg Graham Legacy Foundation.

“His House for Her” and “Open Arms Village” are the two non-profit groups chosen by the foundation’s board to receive the funding.

“His House for Her” helps women who are dealing with things like substance abuse and domestic abuse,

While “Open Arms Village” helps the homeless.

The foundation was established to honor the late Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham for his service.

TRENDING: Alachua County Commision seeking SPACE funding proposals

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

The Chief Greg Graham Legacy Foundation announced which non-profit groups received grants
What's Growing On: The Buzz on Beekeeping in NCFL
New Florida elections law draws first amendment challenges - clipped version
Horse enthusiasts travel to Ocala for Paso Fino show