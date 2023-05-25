The Chief Greg Graham Legacy Foundation announced which non-profit groups received grants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Recipients have been announced to receive grants from the Chief Greg Graham Legacy Foundation.

“His House for Her” and “Open Arms Village” are the two non-profit groups chosen by the foundation’s board to receive the funding.

“His House for Her” helps women who are dealing with things like substance abuse and domestic abuse,

While “Open Arms Village” helps the homeless.

The foundation was established to honor the late Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham for his service.

