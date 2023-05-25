Florida-Georgia football game to remain in Jacksonville

Florida running back Trevor Etienne returns a kickoff during the first half of an NCAA college...
Florida running back Trevor Etienne returns a kickoff during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The annual Florida-Georgia football showdown is one of the highlights of the season for any Gator fan. The rivalry matchup won’t be going anywhere until at least after 2025.

The two schools jointly announced on Wednesday that they would exercise their 2024 and 2025 contract option to have their game played at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville. The matchup has been played at a neutral site annually since 1933, with the exception of 1994 and 1995, when the stadium was under construction.

“The City of Jacksonville has been an historic host for one of the great rivalry games in all of college football,” Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said. “We are excited to have the game in Jacksonville for another two seasons.” 

“Jacksonville has been the proud home of the Georgia-Florida game since 1933,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said. “We are excited to welcome back the thousands of Dawgs and Gators to Jacksonville in 2024 and 2025. I want to thank the University of Georgia and University of Florida for their continued faith and investment in our city.”

This year’s Florida-Georgia game will be played on October 28.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Branford softball team loses weather-delayed 1A state title game to Liberty County, 7-4
Legends Way Ball Fields, Wednesday
Branford softball team loses weather-delayed 1A state title game to Liberty County, 7-4
Buchholz High School, Tuesday
A trio of Buchholz athletes commit to colleges
A trio of Buchholz athletes commit to colleges