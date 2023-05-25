Florida-Georgia football game to remain in Jacksonville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The annual Florida-Georgia football showdown is one of the highlights of the season for any Gator fan. The rivalry matchup won’t be going anywhere until at least after 2025.

The two schools jointly announced on Wednesday that they would exercise their 2024 and 2025 contract option to have their game played at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville. The matchup has been played at a neutral site annually since 1933, with the exception of 1994 and 1995, when the stadium was under construction.

“The City of Jacksonville has been an historic host for one of the great rivalry games in all of college football,” Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said. “We are excited to have the game in Jacksonville for another two seasons.”

“Jacksonville has been the proud home of the Georgia-Florida game since 1933,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said. “We are excited to welcome back the thousands of Dawgs and Gators to Jacksonville in 2024 and 2025. I want to thank the University of Georgia and University of Florida for their continued faith and investment in our city.”

This year’s Florida-Georgia game will be played on October 28.

