Florida lawmakers unanimously pass a nearly $1.3B tax break package

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis signed a nearly $1.3 billion dollar tax break package Thursday; lawmakers passed it unanimously.

It includes a series of tax holidays, reduces a commercial-lease tax and provides permanent sales-tax exemptions for things like diapers and other baby/toddler items.

This comes two days before the start of a disaster-preparedness holiday.

That allows you to avoid paying sales taxes on storm supplies and household goods.

The tax holiday will last through June 9th.

“We’ve got an exceptionally robust package out there of sales tax holidays, two of which kick off almost immediately with disaster preparedness starting on May 27th” said Scott Shalley. “It provides a great opportunity for consumers to save, and it provides a great opportunity to generate retail activity.”

Also, a three-month collection of tax breaks, dubbed “Freedom Summer,” will start Monday and will last through September 4th.

That holiday lets you avoid paying sales taxes on such things as tickets to movies, live musicals and sporting events, entry to state parks, children’s athletic equipment and supplies for boating, camping and fishing.

