Gun violence concerns rising again after another incident in Gainesville

Two members of the city’s police advisory board shared their frustrations about inaction over gun violence in the city
Two members of the city’s police advisory board shared their frustrations about inaction over gun violence in the city
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shelia Payne is a member of Gainesville’s police advisory board and she is feeling frustrated.

“We are not doing enough,” said Payne.

The board held a meeting in wake of two more incidents of gun violence involving Gainesville residents.

K’twona Frazier was arrested on attempted murder charges, accused of shooting her boyfriend.

City leaders recently announced they’ll be holding a summit about gun violence in the city come august.

However, some members of the city’s police advisory council say talking about it is not enough.

“When we’re asked by the police chief what we’re doing,” said Payne, “my answer is ‘I tutor, I’m involved in the community, I do a lot of volunteer work’ but it’s a society issue.”

“This problem goes so far beyond this community,” said another member of the board, Kali Blount, “this state. It’s the whole nation. We’re armed to the teeth. Guns are too available.”

Earlier this year city leaders declared gun violence as a crisis in Gainesville.

At the meeting, GPD reported 28 incidents of shots being fired in Gainesville from January 1 to March 31 and four gun-related homicides.

Both Blount and Payne shared what they believe could be some solutions to solve the issue.

“I want my young folks to find out who they really are in history,” said Blount, “because they have a distorted, devalued sense of self that has to be corrected before the violence stamps down.

“We need more one-on-one help,” said Payne, “not community leaders getting together to talk.”

The city’s summit on gun violence will take place on august 6 and 7.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Suwannee County deputies warn residents of feral cat
Gun violence concerns rising again after another incident in Gainesville
According to MilitaryFriendly.com, Santa Fe is ranked 7th in their “large public institution”...
Santa Fe College named as a top 10 military-friendly school for sixth consecutive year
Santa Fe College named as a top 10 military-friendly school for sixth consecutive year