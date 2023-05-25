Gun violence concerns rising again after another incident in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shelia Payne is a member of Gainesville’s police advisory board and she is feeling frustrated.

“We are not doing enough,” said Payne.

The board held a meeting in wake of two more incidents of gun violence involving Gainesville residents.

K’twona Frazier was arrested on attempted murder charges, accused of shooting her boyfriend.

City leaders recently announced they’ll be holding a summit about gun violence in the city come august.

However, some members of the city’s police advisory council say talking about it is not enough.

“When we’re asked by the police chief what we’re doing,” said Payne, “my answer is ‘I tutor, I’m involved in the community, I do a lot of volunteer work’ but it’s a society issue.”

“This problem goes so far beyond this community,” said another member of the board, Kali Blount, “this state. It’s the whole nation. We’re armed to the teeth. Guns are too available.”

Earlier this year city leaders declared gun violence as a crisis in Gainesville.

At the meeting, GPD reported 28 incidents of shots being fired in Gainesville from January 1 to March 31 and four gun-related homicides.

Both Blount and Payne shared what they believe could be some solutions to solve the issue.

“I want my young folks to find out who they really are in history,” said Blount, “because they have a distorted, devalued sense of self that has to be corrected before the violence stamps down.

“We need more one-on-one help,” said Payne, “not community leaders getting together to talk.”

The city’s summit on gun violence will take place on august 6 and 7.

