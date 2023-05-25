Horse enthusiasts travel to Ocala for Paso Fino show

Fans across the country traveled to the World Equestrian Center Thursday to watch participants compete.
By Emma Delamo
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Paso Fino horses were the main event at an international horse show in Ocala.

Horse fans across the country traveled to the World Equestrian Center Thursday to watch competitors participate in this year’s Ocala Paso Fino Horse Association’s Extravaganza International Show.

“I’ve always been fascinated to hear about the Paso Finos,” said attendee Pam Bryan. “Just so happened we looked online and saw that they were here.”

Some people at the event grew up riding horses and competing. A woman and her daughter came from Citrus County to watch participants of all ages compete for a first place ribbon.

“Horses have always been a passion of mine as well as my daughter’s so that’s why we’re here today,” said Kimberly Moriconi. “It’s just kind of fun to see the different types of horses, especially these little Paso Finos, they’re pretty impressive.”

Another woman began working with horses at six-years-old in Fairfield, Connecticut. She was recommended by a horse owner to switch to a Paso Fino horse after moving to Florida and contracting some physical problems.

“I love them and I love to see the shows, and that’s how I learned in the beginning, it was coming to the shows and watching because I didn’t know anything about Paso Finos years ago,” said Ann Ward. “They’re wonderful horses. They will do anything for you.”

The event ends on Sunday.

