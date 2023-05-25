Judge rules against Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson in employee lawsuits

Judge orders Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. to conduct compliance review hearing
Judge orders Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. to conduct compliance review hearing
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The cases are closed against Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. after a judge sided with three employees accusing the agency of violating their rights as officers.

Eighth Circuit Judge Donna Keim issued an order granting “extraordinary relief” in three cases involving employees of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office who claimed the agency violated Florida’s Officers’ Bill of Rights while conducting internal affairs investigations.

Keim ordered Sheriff Watson to conduct compliance review hearings on the investigations into Cpt. Rebecca Butscher, Sgt. Kevin Davis, and former Sgt. Frank Williams.

RELATED: Captain files lawsuit against Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson, others follow

Attorney Bobi Frank, who represents all three plaintiffs, requested the court step in and require the hearings after the sheriff’s office refused to.

The judge agreed stating, “The plaintiff has a clear legal right to have a compliance review hearing convened, [the] defendant has not demonstrated that the Officers’ Bill of Rights provides any discretion whether to convene a compliance review hearing.”

A hearing was held on Monday as the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office faces three lawsuits regarding the treatment of employees.

An investigation was launched against Butscher accusing her of acting “insubordinate” to a superior officer through her “body language and tone.” Ultimately, she was reprimanded and given two days suspension without pay.

RELATED: Discrimination lawsuit filed against Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

Williams was fired after an investigation determined he violated the agency’s social media policy when he criticized the sheriff’s office on Facebook. Davis was suspended after it was found he also violated the social media policy.

