Ocala firefighters save dog from burning building

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Man’s best friend safe to play another day after firefighters rescued a dog from a burning building in Ocala on Thursday morning.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a home on Northwest Sixth Street caught fire. Inside the house, firefighters on the B-shift found a dog.

The animal was rushed out of the building and crews gave the pup oxygen as treatment for smoke inhalation.

Crews confined the fire to one room and hallway of the home. No one other than the dog was hurt.

