Ocala firefighters save dog from burning building

Ocala Fire Rescue crews administer oxygen to dog
Ocala Fire Rescue crews administer oxygen to dog(OFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Man’s best friend safe to play another day after firefighters rescued a dog from a burning building in Ocala on Thursday morning.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a home on Northwest Sixth Street caught fire. Inside the house, firefighters on the B-shift found a dog.

TRENDING: Marion County commissioner submits letter of intent to resign, after spat with other commissioners

The animal was rushed out of the building and crews gave the pup oxygen as treatment for smoke inhalation.

Crews confined the fire to one room and hallway of the home. No one other than the dog was hurt.

