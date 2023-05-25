Reddick man points gun and threatens neighbor while doing yardwork

A man from Marion county pointed a gun at and threatened his neighbors while they were doing work outside their house.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Marion County faces an aggravated assault charge after sheriff’s deputies say he pointed a gun at people on a neighboring property.

Daniel Medina, 55, was arrested after deputies responded to a home in Reddick yesterday afternoon.

One of the victims was doing work outside, he told deputies Medina pointed a rifle at them and told him, “If you come on this side of the fence, I have something for you.”

The victims said they were about a hundred yards from the fence when Medina made the threat.

