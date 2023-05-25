Santa Fe College named as a top 10 military-friendly school for sixth consecutive year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College retains it’s spot on a top 10 honors list for being a military-friendly school.

According to Military Friendly, Santa Fe is ranked 7th in their “large public institution” category.

This is the sixth time the college has been recognized for this distinction.

Schools earn this title through their efforts in supporting veteran students, faculty, and families.

