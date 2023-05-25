Shoplifter arrested for hitting Family Dollar employee with her vehicle in Trenton

Gilchrist County Jail booking photo for Linda Brooke Sullivan, 28, of Tallahassee
Gilchrist County Jail booking photo for Linda Brooke Sullivan, 28, of Tallahassee(Trenton Public Safety)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman who they say stole from a dollar store, then drove her car straight at an employee while escaping.

According to the Trenton Public Safety Department, Linda Sullivan, 28, of Tallahassee, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated battery and theft. On April 25th, an employee called 911 after Sullivan stole from the Family Dollar in Trenton.

Sullivan then accelerated toward an employee, forcing them to jump on the hood of the vehicle to avoid getting run over. She then sped away.

Surveillance footage helped investigators identify Sullivan as the suspect. She was arrested on Tuesday.

