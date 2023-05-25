Suwannee County deputies warn residents of feral cat

LURAVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Suwannee County are concerned over a cat that has been attacking people.

SCSO deputies say there have been at least two incidents of a feral cat injuring residents both occurring near State Road 51 and 174th street in Luraville.

The attacks hospitalized two people.

Suwannee County Animal Control officials have set traps in the area and have not been able to confirm whether or not the cat is rabid.

