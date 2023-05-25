UF IFAS Research presents 16th annual Florida Agricultural experiment station award event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Agricultural Experiment Station will hold an award ceremony on Thursday.

UF IFAS Research is presenting the 16th annual Florida Agricultural Experiment Station award event.

It will be held at the Samuel P. Harn Museum of Art.

The poster session starts at 5:30 p.m. and ceremony starts at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for this event are free.

