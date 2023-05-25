UF IFAS Research presents 16th annual Florida Agricultural experiment station award event

UF IFAS Research is presenting the 16th annual Florida Agricultural Experiment Station award...
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Agricultural Experiment Station will hold an award ceremony on Thursday.

It will be held at the Samuel P. Harn Museum of Art.

The poster session starts at 5:30 p.m. and ceremony starts at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for this event are free.

