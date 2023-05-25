UF researchers excavate prehistoric elephant graveyard in NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida researchers are uncovering prehistoric animal remains in North Central Florida. On Saturday, researchers plan to take fossils out of the ground.

Intact remains from a 10,000-pound, four-tusk relative of the elephant were found in Montbrook, south of Williston. The animal is called a gomphothere.

An interactive 3D model of the site was hosted by the Florida Museum.

In the spring of 2022, researchers began unearthing the gomphotheres at the Montbrook Fossil Dig.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime find,” said Jonathan Bloch, curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Florida Museum of Natural History. “It’s the most complete gomphothere skeleton from this time period in Florida and among the best in North America.”

Bones from a sabertooth cat, rhinos, and other animals were found at the same site seven years ago.

