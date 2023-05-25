UF researchers excavate prehistoric elephant graveyard in NCFL

Intact remains from a 10,000-pound, four-tusk relative of the elephant were found in Montbrook, south of Williston.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida researchers are uncovering prehistoric animal remains in North Central Florida. On Saturday, researchers plan to take fossils out of the ground.

Intact remains from a 10,000-pound, four-tusk relative of the elephant were found in Montbrook, south of Williston. The animal is called a gomphothere.

An interactive 3D model of the site was hosted by the Florida Museum.

In the spring of 2022, researchers began unearthing the gomphotheres at the Montbrook Fossil Dig.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime find,” said Jonathan Bloch, curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Florida Museum of Natural History. “It’s the most complete gomphothere skeleton from this time period in Florida and among the best in North America.”

Bones from a sabertooth cat, rhinos, and other animals were found at the same site seven years ago.

Caption

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Two non-profit groups have been chosen to receive grants from the Chief Greg Graham Legacy...
The Chief Greg Graham Legacy Foundation announced which non-profit groups received grants
The Chief Greg Graham Legacy Foundation announced which non-profit groups received grants
What's Growing On: The Buzz on Beekeeping in NCFL
New Florida elections law draws first amendment challenges - clipped version
Horse enthusiasts travel to Ocala for Paso Fino show