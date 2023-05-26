Gainesville city officials considers budget cuts in some departments

Gainesville leaders may have large cuts in the Parks and Recreation and Cultural Affairs departments.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city officials are making hard decisions in cutting millions of dollars from the city budget.

Gainesville is going to have a massive reduction in the General Fund Transfer from Gainesville Regional Utilities due to the utility’s debt burden.

The city is now in a situation where they must make budget cuts to make up for the loss.

City leaders held two budget workshops this week to continue talks about how to save money.

Mayor Harvey Ward says there is a long way to go before the budget is finalized.

“The city of Gainesville is facing many budget issues. While public health and public safety have not seen cuts yet, it is a different story for other departments,” said Ward.

City commissioners say they are trying find new ways to reduce the total level of spending and increase revenue.

Mayor Harvey Ward said this could mean raising taxes.

“Certainly, different forms of revenue are going to be part of the conversation. I don’t know because I am only one vote out of seven and we have not had an opportunity to workshop the revenue side of things at this point. But my guess is, is that increased millage rates are probably going to be on the table.”

Ward said he does not want to make cuts to public safety or public health departments.

