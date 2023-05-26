‘He needs to stay in jail’: OPD arrests man accused of sexually assaulting 16-year old girl

Owens is being held at the Marion County Jail with no bond.
Owens is being held at the Marion County Jail with no bond.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers arrested Randy Owens, 46, who faces five counts of sexual assault on a minor.

It all began on May 15th when the mother of the victim reached out to officers suspecting Owens was involved in illegal sexual activity with her 16-year old daughter.

The mother told officers Owens was completing renovations on their home. Weeks ago, the mother said she caught her daughter alone with Owens in his vehicle.

“That’s when her suspicions were going up,” shared OPD spokesperson Jeff Walczak. “She started doing a little bit more research on Mr. Owens and found through the sheriffs office inmate search that Mr. Owens was arrested prior for contributing for delinquency of a minor.”

After interviews with OPD and Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection, the victim admitted she and Owens had sexual relations and described it as “weird” and “unusual”.

“This is an example of an older person taking advantage of a young 16-year-old girl,” shared Walczak.

According to reports, the victim said the sexual activity between her and Owens happened for about five times. Some residents like Elizabeth Carnay are outraged about the incident.

“It hurts me, I feel for the family too because I know what it’s like,” shared Carnay. “They need to put him in jail. Keep him there and throw away the key!”

Carnay said her granddaughter was a victim of sexual assault in 2010 and made clear Owens should remain in jail.

Officials with Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection sent a statement to TV20.

Owens was located and arrested at the 14th Street Plaza in Ocala. He is being held at the Marion County Jail with no bond.

TRENDING STORY: Juniper Prairie Wilderness wildfire in the Ocala National Forest almost contained

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Officials with the US Forest Service say the fire is about 95% contained which spread to almost...
Juniper Prairie Wilderness wildfire in the Ocala National Forest almost contained
Board members specifically expressed their support for the five-year school improvement plan...
Marion County’s school superintendent receives support from the school board
Juniper Prairie Wilderness wildfire in the Ocala National Forest almost contained
Marion County’s school superintendent receives support from the school board