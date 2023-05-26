High school football teams conclude spring with scrimmages

Tornadoes rally late to beat Bobcats, Indians blank Tigers
Tornadoes edge Bobcats on a pair of late touchdowns, 27-20.
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -After going through three weeks of spring practice in the grueling heat of May, high school football teams in North Central Florida have been participating in end-of-spring games over the last few weeks. One of the more appealing matchups in these scrimmages took place on Thursday, a battle of 2022 region champions.

In Starke, host Bradford took down visiting Buchholz on a pair of late touchdowns, 27-20. The Tornadoes reached the state semifinals in Class 2A-Suburban last year, while the Bobcats have made it to the state semifinals in back-to-back years.

In Chiefland, the host Indians shut out Dunnellon, 12-0. The Indians went 7-3 last season, while the Tigers are looking to bounce back from a 5-6 record.

And in Gainesville, Oak Hall pulled away from Impact Christian, 36-20. The Eagles were undefeated until the postseason last fall.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Florida catcher BT Riopelle (15) at bat during an NCAA regional championship baseball game...
More heroics from BT Riopelle carry UF baseball team past Vandy, into SEC Tourney semis
High school football teams conclude spring with scrimmages
Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) bats during an NCAA baseball game against Florida State on...
Gator baseball team stuns Alabama, 7-6 on walk-off homer in extras to begin SEC Tournament
Florida running back Trevor Etienne returns a kickoff during the first half of an NCAA college...
Florida-Georgia football game to remain in Jacksonville