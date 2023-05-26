High school football teams conclude spring with scrimmages

(WCJB) -After going through three weeks of spring practice in the grueling heat of May, high school football teams in North Central Florida have been participating in end-of-spring games over the last few weeks. One of the more appealing matchups in these scrimmages took place on Thursday, a battle of 2022 region champions.

In Starke, host Bradford took down visiting Buchholz on a pair of late touchdowns, 27-20. The Tornadoes reached the state semifinals in Class 2A-Suburban last year, while the Bobcats have made it to the state semifinals in back-to-back years.

In Chiefland, the host Indians shut out Dunnellon, 12-0. The Indians went 7-3 last season, while the Tigers are looking to bounce back from a 5-6 record.

And in Gainesville, Oak Hall pulled away from Impact Christian, 36-20. The Eagles were undefeated until the postseason last fall.

