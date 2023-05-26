“I’m so proud’: Four students from A.Quinn Jones earn new milestone with high school diplomas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Staff, students, parents, and Alachua County Public School officials came together to cheer on four new graduates from the A. Quinn Jones.

The alternative school is meant to give troubled students a second chance. Today, four students are earning that.

“The perception of this school is like oh A. Quinn jones well you know what it’s a diploma,” said Leanne Lawrence.”I taught at the jail for 15 years and I decided to come to A.Quinn because I wanted to help some of these kids not make those life altering choices.”

Steve Stacy said he’s never been so proud to see his son walk down the aisle in his cap and gown.

“Most people don’t graduate,” said Stacey. “He goes to a bad school, but the drive that he has allowed him to finish what he had to do.”

Only two students graduated last year, according to A. Quinn’s principal Bonnie Bing. She said she hopes they’ll be more in the years to come.

