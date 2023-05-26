Juniper Prairie Wilderness wildfire in the Ocala National Forest almost contained

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Juniper Prairie Wilderness wildfire in the Ocala National Forest is almost completely contained

Officials with the US Forest Service say the fire is about 95% contained which spread to almost 5,000 acres in size.

TRENDING: Starke officials consider cutting police department

They say the fire is still expected to smolder with the rainy conditions over the past week.

Silver Glen Springs, Juniper Wayside, and Sweetwater Cabin are all scheduled to re-open Friday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.