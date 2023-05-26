Lake City officer pepper sprayed, 5 arrested in brawl

Booking photos of Mikhya Hendon, 18, Lakesia Hendon, 47, Charles Smith, 19, Da’Niya Fluellen,...
Booking photos of Mikhya Hendon, 18, Lakesia Hendon, 47, Charles Smith, 19, Da’Niya Fluellen, 19, and Da’Yani, 19,(LCPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An officer trying to break up a five-person fight at a gas station in Lake City got hit with pepper spray on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Lake City Police Department officers responded to a fight at the Circle K gas station on West Duval Street. Five people were involved in the brawl.

As officers tried to separate the individuals, Mikhya Hendon, 18, used pepper spray on the others and an officer. She was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

TRENDING: Shoplifter arrested for hitting Family Dollar employee with her vehicle in Trenton

Everyone involved in the fight, Lakesia Hendon, 47, Charles Smith, 19, Da’Niya Fluellen, 19, and Da’Yani, 19, were charged with affray.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Experts advise the best time to leave was before noon, but traffic is expected to decline after...
AAA predicts traffic from Gainesville to Tampa as one of most congested travel routes for Memorial Day weekend
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at K-Country.
“What’s up” with K-Country 5/26
The event takes place on the back grounds of the Marion Oaks Community Center Complex from 2 to...
Marion Oaks Community Center Complex holds Schools Out Summer Bash event