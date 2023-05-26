Lake City officer pepper sprayed, 5 arrested in brawl

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An officer trying to break up a five-person fight at a gas station in Lake City got hit with pepper spray on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Lake City Police Department officers responded to a fight at the Circle K gas station on West Duval Street. Five people were involved in the brawl.

As officers tried to separate the individuals, Mikhya Hendon, 18, used pepper spray on the others and an officer. She was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Everyone involved in the fight, Lakesia Hendon, 47, Charles Smith, 19, Da’Niya Fluellen, 19, and Da’Yani, 19, were charged with affray.

