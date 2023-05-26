Man from Gainesville has been charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville who brought an AK-47 to a preschool in Virginia will remain behind bars while his case is being heard.

32-year-old Eric Sandow has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Sandow has not entered a plea as of writing.

State prosecutors argued Sandow is too dangerous to release saying “There were kids outside” the preschool when Sandow was arrested with the guns in his car.

His next court appearance is set for July 24th.

