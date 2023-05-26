Marion County Pets: Fettuccine, Moses, and Cello

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a pup who would love to be your personal taste-tester Fettuccine. This two-year-old boy is looking for a loving home and a lifetime of kibble.

Next up is 60 pound dog Moses. This two-year-old boys favorite part of a work out are the zoomies.

Lastly is the very cuddly Cello. Cello is three years old and loves to play with toys or watch a good movie on the couch.

It’s May Day for Mutts! All dogs and their cat friends are only $5 for the month of May.

In other months, the adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

