Marion County’s school superintendent receives support from the school board

This is the third and final year of Gullett’s first contract with Marion County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The final grades are in and Marion County’s school superintendent has the support of the entire school board.

The five board members each offered their annual evaluations of Dr. Diane Gullett, and collectively gave her a score of 3.32 on a scale of one to four.

TRENDING: "I'm so proud': Four students from A.Quinn Jones earn new milestone with high school diplomas

This is the third and final year of Gullett’s first contract with Marion County.

Board members specifically expressed their support for the five-year school improvement plan Gullett is currently working on.

