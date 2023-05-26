Marion Oaks Community Center Complex holds Schools Out Summer Bash event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County students can enjoy and afternoon of fun at the Schools Out Summer Bash event on Friday.

Kids and their families can enjoy water slide, games, a dance party and more.

Food trucks will also be onsite selling all kinds of great food and desserts.

It is requested that all children wear appropriate swim-wear on water slide and in splash pad and be supervised.

The event takes place on the back grounds of the Marion Oaks Community Center Complex from 2 to 6 p.m.

