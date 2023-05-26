Marion Oaks Community Center Complex holds Schools Out Summer Bash event
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County students can enjoy and afternoon of fun at the Schools Out Summer Bash event on Friday.
Kids and their families can enjoy water slide, games, a dance party and more.
Food trucks will also be onsite selling all kinds of great food and desserts.
TRENDING: Judge rules against Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson in employee lawsuits
It is requested that all children wear appropriate swim-wear on water slide and in splash pad and be supervised.
The event takes place on the back grounds of the Marion Oaks Community Center Complex from 2 to 6 p.m.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.