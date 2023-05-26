Marion Oaks Community Center Complex holds Schools Out Summer Bash event

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County students can enjoy and afternoon of fun at the Schools Out Summer Bash event on Friday.

Kids and their families can enjoy water slide, games, a dance party and more.

Food trucks will also be onsite selling all kinds of great food and desserts.

Judge rules against Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson in employee lawsuits

It is requested that all children wear appropriate swim-wear on water slide and in splash pad and be supervised.

The event takes place on the back grounds of the Marion Oaks Community Center Complex from 2 to 6 p.m.

