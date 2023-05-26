NCFL travelers hit the road for Memorial Day weekend

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The holiday rush is here for drivers in North Central Florida as they headed out for Memorial Day weekend.

According to data released by AAA, more than 42-million Americans are traveling this weekend. The stretch of I75 South from Gainesville to Tampa will take drivers more than 80 percent longer to get to their destination.

Congestion in North Central Florida was projected to be one of the worst in the country as travelers move through the state.

“We’re heading out, we’ve already been driving for about an hour. We came from north of Gainesville, Florida, we’re going to head on down,” said Otto Wingfield. He traveled with his wife and three kids to Miami.

Peak congestion was expected around 5 P.M. as residents left work. One traveler in Marion County wished he got a head start on the road.

“I wish we could have gotten everything over there yesterday, but it’s definitely busier today,” said Jim Taylor.

Officials want drivers to stay safe this weekend. Florida Department of Transportation officials said today starts their 100 Deadliest Days campaign. It lasts through Labor Day.

They said the number of fatal crashes involving teen drivers is higher this time compared to other times of the year.

“We’re sort of used to that in Florida,” said traveler Cornelia Sellitto. “We try to stay within the speed limit or very close to it and you always have to drive defensively.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, more than 6,200 drivers got into an accident Memorial Day weekend last year. 36 of them were killed.

Officials said to buckle up, avoid distracted driving, and stay alert.

