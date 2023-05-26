Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs was sentenced to 12 years in prison

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs was sentenced to spend more than a decade behind bars today.

Meggs is an Ocala native convicted of seditious conspiracy for his participation in the January 6th attack on the capitol.

Meggs faces 12 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Jennifer and Jamie Buteau of Ocala appear ready to face the music.

Court records show that the federal judge agreed on May 25th to cancel their trial date in July and instead schedule a plea hearing.

They are charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and demonstrating in a capitol building.

The founder of the oath keepers, stewart rhodes, was also sentenced today to 18 years in prison for planning the attack.

