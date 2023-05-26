Record number of Floridians expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A record 2.4 million Floridians are expected to travel 50 miles or more this Memorial Day weekend, nearly an 8% increase from last year.

According to the Triple A Auto Club, there are expected to be nearly 100 thousand more travelers in 2023 than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

On average, gas prices are currently $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, down $1.20 from last year’s record high prices. Air travel is expected to see an 11% increase, even with higher ticket prices, and cruise bookings are up 50%.

Triple A spokesman Mark Jenkins says travelers need to allow plenty of time to get to and from their destinations this weekend. “People are returning in waves to traveling again. There is a lot more confidence since the pandemic, that has just grown year over year. This year, in particular, it’s looking like it’s going to be a record number”, said Jenkins

The busiest travel times this holiday weekend will be later Friday and midday Monday. Nationally, the top Memorial Day travel destination this year is Orlando.

