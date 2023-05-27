34 criminal justice professionals graduate from Florida Criminal Executive Institute

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCJB) - 34 senior executives graduated from the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute on Friday.

The graduating class from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Senior Leadership Program included Ocala Police Lieutenant Eric Hooper, Marion County Lieutenant Brian Peterson, State Attorney’s Division Chief Joseph Church, and 31 other officers.

The goal of the 9-month program is to prepare class participants with leadership skills for the changing climate of the criminal justice world.

