71st annual Florida Folk Festival in White Springs

Organizers say the festival, which celebrates Florida’s folk culture, is the oldest of its kind in the country
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - There was plenty of head bobbing and foot tapping going around at the 71st annual Florida Folk Festival.

Organizers say it’s the oldest of its kind in the country.

“I was in high school here and they would bring our classes up here,” said Ethel McDonald. “It’s just always been a tradition, I’ve missed very few years.”

Folk music spreads across 88 acres at the Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park.

“I like the diversity of the people that are here,” said Melanie Tolar. “I feel like there’s a good crowd with a lot of people from different backgrounds.”

There are more than 300 performers on the line-up for the three-day festival, as the music is the main attraction although, there are also plenty of other displays of Florida history and culture.

Visitors could also get demonstrations of all kinds of trades such as tin typing, blacksmithing and carpet weaving.”

There are more than 10 stages at the festival, and some people even set up their own tents for jam sessions together.

“I think the setting is really unique,” said Tolar, “it’s very north Florida. It’s comfortable, shady. Everything about it is perfect.”

As for Florida history, this year includes a tribute to the town of Rosewood.

100 years after the tragic massacre, people honored that community’s resilience.

“We are not only able to share our culture,” said Vidal Torres, “we learn from other cultures.”

The festival ends Sunday with another day filled with music, art and culture.

