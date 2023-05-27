Gainesville American Legion recognizes National Poppy Day

By Ethan Budowsky
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The America Legion in Gainesville is beginning commemorations of Memorial Day early.

They recognized annual poppy day by passing out poppies at two different Publixes in Gainesville.

“It lets us celebrate the members of the military that sacrificed and died for this country,” said Gainesville’s American Legion president, Kristy Jordan, “give them a chance to be honored even though they’re not here.”

People can receive their poppy in exchange for a donation to programs that help support veterans.

The Poppy Day tradition began following world war one when people wore the flower in recognition of those who gave their lives to the war.

“It’s just really important to me that people--especially veterans--know that there are people out there that support them that love them that truly honor and love that they sacrificed for this country,” said Jordan.

Organizers estimate poppy day brings in six million dollars throughout the country each year.

