Man arrested after attempting to kidnap 17-year-old girl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police arrested a man who they say attempted to kidnap a 17-year-old girl at Depot Park on Friday.

Officers say Val Adam Canton, 25, approached a girl who was alone at Depot Park. After learning she was 17 years old, he asked if she had ever been to Miami. She said she had not. Police say Canton then threatened to “kidnap” her, take her to Miami, drug her, rape her and then kill her.

Police say Canton then “dragged” her to a nearby tree, grabbed her face and kissed her on the lips without consent.

Officers say Canton forcefully led her to the Pop-a-Top store, insisting to buy the girl a “drink”. Seeing that the store was closed, he pulled the girl to a nearby tree and kissed her on the lips without consent again.

The victim was able to use her cellphone to reach out to a friend who lives nearby. Shortly after, the friend and his father arrived at Depot Park.

The father confronted Canton, who fled after he threatened to call police. He obtained Canton’s license plate number and reported the incident to law enforcement.

The victim and witness positively identified Canton in a 6-person photo lineup.

The Gainesville Police Department charged Canton with attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment, and child abuse without great bodily harm.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.