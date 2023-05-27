Ocala health care service paying back nearly half a million after federal fraud accusations

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County health care service CEO and two doctors are paying back almost half a million dollars after allegations for paying and receiving kickbacks.

Village Home Care in Ocala agreed to pay in an effort to resolve allegations of False Claims Act violations.

In 2021, federal officials filed the complaints as an intervention in two lawsuits against the service, saying they knowingly billed patients under fake medical director agreements.

